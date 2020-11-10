Tuesday, November 10th | 23 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hebron in History and Memory

Israeli ‘Fauda’ Actor Performs in Dubai With Iranian Singer

Coronavirus Restrictions Finally Eased in Brooklyn Orthodox Neighborhoods, but Economic Pain Remains

US Imposes Slew of New Iran-Related Sanctions, in Latest Move to Pressure Tehran Regime

Neo-Nazi Activist Spreads Hate Flyers Attacking Jews and Blacks in San Antonio, Texas

Biden Administration Will Likely Seek to Make Its Own Stamp on Mideast, Say Experts

Netanyahu Calls for Jewish-Arab Unity at Knesset Meeting on Violence in Arab Society

As McDonald’s Debuts ‘McPlant,’ Here’s a Look at the Israeli Competition

First Direct Tourist Flight From Israel to UAE Touches Down in Dubai

Israeli Tourism Ministry to Grant Hotels Up to $89 Million to Cover COVID-19 Losses

November 10, 2020 11:14 am
0

US Imposes Slew of New Iran-Related Sanctions, in Latest Move to Pressure Tehran Regime

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

The United States on Tuesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.

The US Treasury Department in a statement accused the companies and individuals of facilitating the procurement of sensitive goods, including US-origin electronic components, for Iran Communication Industries, an Iranian military firm blacklisted by Washington and the European Union.

The firm produces military communication systems, avionics and missile launchers, among other items, the Treasury said.

Tuesday’s action, taken under an authority that imposes sanctions on weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters, freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Related coverage

November 10, 2020 10:28 am
0

First Direct Tourist Flight From Israel to UAE Touches Down in Dubai

JNS.org - A Flydubai flight carrying Israeli tourists landed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday at the Dubai International...

“The Iranian regime utilizes a global network of companies to advance its destabilizing military capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

“The United States will continue to take action against those who help to support the regime’s militarization and proliferation efforts,” he added.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama and began reimposing US sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

The move blacklisted Iran-based Hoda Trading; Hong Kong-based Proma Industry Co., Ltd.; DES International Co., Ltd.; Brunei-based Soltech Industry Co., Ltd.; China-based Naz Technology Co., Ltd.; and Iran-based Artin San’at Tabaan Company, as well as several individuals.

The Treasury said the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia was also filing charges by criminal complaint against two companies and one individual that were hit with sanctions in Tuesday’s move.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.