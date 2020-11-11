Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Al Khalifa Dies at 84; Netanyahu Extends Condolences

Wednesday, November 11th | 24 Heshvan 5781

November 11, 2020 10:37 am
Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2018. Photo: Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84.

Al Khalifa passed away at the Mayo Clinic in the United States on Wednesday morning, the Bahrain News Agency reported, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has declared a week of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half mast. Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days beginning on Thursday, according to the report.

Prince Al Khalifa had been Bahrain’s prime minister since the nation declared independence in 1971, making him one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently signed a normalization treaty with the Gulf state, responded to the news by stating: “On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend my sincere condolences to His Majesty the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, the royal family and the Bahraini people on the passing of Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.”

“I offer my personal condolences to his family,” he added. “I appreciate the Prime Minister’s important contribution to achieving peace between our two countries.”

