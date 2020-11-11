Israeli and Sudanese UN Envoys Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

Israel’s UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, met on Wednesday for the first time with his Sudanese counterpart, Omer Siddig.

The sit-down came in the wake of the normalization agreement reached by Israel and Sudan last month.

“First historic meeting with Sudan’s UN Mission and Ambassador Omer Siddig! To translate peace between our nations into action, we will begin cooperating in agriculture, water, and our common fight against coronavirus. I feel honored to represent Israel during this period,” Erdan tweeted.