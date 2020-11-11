Israel’s Netanyahu Expects Deal With Pfizer to Buy Covid-19 Vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, about the pharmaceutical company’s potential Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that Israel was negotiating a deal with Pfizer to buy the vaccine.

“I am constantly working to bring vaccines to Israel and today I have important news. I just finished a very warm and heartfelt conversation with @Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 11, 2020

The Israeli leader said he had held a “very warm and heartfelt” talk with Bourla.

“Following this conversation, which was very substantive and very practical, I am convinced that we will complete the contract with Pfizer,” Netanyahu added.

There have been over 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, with nearly 2,700 deaths.

Israel already has a deal with Moderna for the future purchase of its potential vaccine and has been in talks with other companies as well.

It has also started human trials on its own vaccine candidate.