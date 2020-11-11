NASCAR Driver Indefinitely Suspended Over Swastika Tweet

Auto racing giant NASCAR confirmed on Tuesday that it had indefinitely suspended one of its drivers over a post on social media that was deemed antisemitic.

Driver Josh Reaume — who also co-owns the Reaume Brothers Racing team — was understood to have posted an image of a Nazi swastika over the weekend in a since-deleted tweet.

A screenshot of the tweet was shared with NASCAR administrators who deemed that the 30-year-old Reaume had violated the company’s rules on racism and discrimination.

They specifically cited the rule that “NASCAR Members shall not make or cause to be made a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Reaume was told of his suspension while competing in a NASCAR event in Phoenix on Sunday.

In a tweet on Tuesday night responding to his suspension, Reaume said his original post had been lighthearted, protesting that the picture “of my evening snack…was taken out of context.”

He said: “It was never meant to hurt anybody and I’m sorry if it did.”

Reaume’s team began racing full-time in NASCAR’s Truck Series in 2018.