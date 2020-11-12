Thursday, November 12th | 25 Heshvan 5781

Israeli Judoka Inbar Lanir Wins Gold at European Championships

November 12, 2020 10:54 am
Israeli Judoka Inbar Lanir Wins Gold at European Championships

Israeli judoka Inbar Lanir. Photo: Israel Judo Association.

JNS.org – Israeli judoka Inbar Lanir is the European Judo Champion in the under-23 category, having won a gold medal on Tuesday.

Lanir wasn’t the only Israeli on the podium at the event: Maya Goshen won the silver medal.

Women’s team coach Shani Hershko said, “Gold and silver at the same championships, Inbar Lanir is the European champion, it’s just amazing! To get to two final rounds in the European championships and to win gold is amazing, exciting, a historic achievement for the women’s team and the Judo Association!”

