Ontario City Council Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – A city council in Ontario, Canada, unanimously adopted the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism on Monday.

The Orillia City Council adopted the definition following an hour-long presentation by Holocaust survivor Max Eisen, whom the city’s mayor, Steve Clarke, met last year during a trip to Europe organized by the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal.

In his presentation, Eisen talked about surviving the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Avi Benlolo, former president and CEO of the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, applauded the resolution’s passage.

“Delighted that my good friend, Mayor Steve Clarke of Orillia has passed the @TheIHRA definition of #Antisemitism as part of city council. Bravo on another important milestone to stamp out hate and intolerance,” he tweeted.