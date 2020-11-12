Palestinians Dismayed as Israeli Settlers Visit UAE for Economic Talks

Thursday, November 12th | 25 Heshvan 5781

November 12, 2020 10:14 am
avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, mostly deserted, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

JNS.org – A delegation of Israeli businessmen from Judea and Samaria is in the United Arab Emirates for meetings on a variety of economic issues.

The delegation, which is being led by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, arrived on Sunday aboard the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai and is expected to stay until Thursday, the AP reported on Wednesday.

The talks focused on the unique needs of the region and cooperation in several fields, particularly agronomy and water desalination, according to a statement from the Samaria Regional Council.

“The UAE is an advanced country at the forefront of development and investment, and it is our honor to forge trade and industry ties with them,” said Dagan.

Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, said it was “painful to witness Arab cooperation with one of the worst manifestations of aggression against the Palestinian people, which is the Israeli settlements on our land,” according to the report.

