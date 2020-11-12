Thursday, November 12th | 25 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Pompeo to Make Historic Visit to Israeli Settlement in West Bank

Morocco Warmly Praised for National School Curriculum Teaching Judaism

Despite Covid-19 Pandemic, UN’s World Health Organization Spends Four Hours Bashing Israel

Jewish Actor Calls Out Hollywood for Employing Mel Gibson Despite His Past Antisemitic Remarks

Antisemitic Greek Paper Under Fire for Conspiracy-Laden Attack on Jewish CEO of Pfizer

Israeli Judoka Inbar Lanir Wins Gold at European Championships

Arabs States Draw Closer to Israel to Counter Non-Arab Powers Turkey and Iran

Israeli Cybersecurity Giant Tracks Ransom Payments From New Cyber Attack To Iranian Nationals

Far-Right Polish Independence Day March Draws Thousands Despite Ban

Ontario City Council Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

November 12, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Report: Pompeo to Make Historic Visit to Israeli Settlement in West Bank

avatar by i24 News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 31, 2020. Photo: Andrew Harnik / Pool via Reuters.

i24 News – Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and tour the Golan Heights during his scheduled trip to Israel next week, Hebrew-language publication Walla reported on Thursday.

Citing both American and Israeli sources, the outlet reported that Pompeo is likely to visit the settlement of Psagot, located just outside of Ramallah, and mark the first time in US history Washington’s top diplomatic official sojourns to disputed West Bank territory under Israel’s control.

Pompeo is set to take off on a 10-day diplomatic journey across Europe and the Middle East on Friday and is scheduled to land in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement.

Officials at the US Embassy, Secret Service and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have already begun to prepare for the lame-duck diplomat’s visit to Psagot, according to Walla.

Related coverage

November 12, 2020 10:41 am
0

Israeli Cybersecurity Giant Tracks Ransom Payments From New Cyber Attack To Iranian Nationals

CTech - Israeli cybersecurity giant Check Point Software Technologies revealed a new type of ransomware, dubbed Pay2Key, that has footprints...

Pompeo’s first stop is in Europe where he’ll meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and then head over to Istanbul, Turkey and meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I.

Pompeo will also make an appearance in Tbilisi, Georgia, before meeting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, where the two are expected to discuss the Abraham Accords, and “address Iran’s malign activities.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.