Report: Pompeo to Make Historic Visit to Israeli Settlement in West Bank

i24 News – Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and tour the Golan Heights during his scheduled trip to Israel next week, Hebrew-language publication Walla reported on Thursday.

Citing both American and Israeli sources, the outlet reported that Pompeo is likely to visit the settlement of Psagot, located just outside of Ramallah, and mark the first time in US history Washington’s top diplomatic official sojourns to disputed West Bank territory under Israel’s control.

Pompeo is set to take off on a 10-day diplomatic journey across Europe and the Middle East on Friday and is scheduled to land in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement.

Officials at the US Embassy, Secret Service and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have already begun to prepare for the lame-duck diplomat’s visit to Psagot, according to Walla.

Pompeo’s first stop is in Europe where he’ll meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and then head over to Istanbul, Turkey and meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I.

Pompeo will also make an appearance in Tbilisi, Georgia, before meeting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, where the two are expected to discuss the Abraham Accords, and “address Iran’s malign activities.”