Report: Pompeo to Unveil Process for Designating Groups as Antisemitic

November 12, 2020 10:22 am
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Lisi Niesner / Pool.

i24 News – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to unveil a process for designating groups and organizations as antisemitic, Politico reported Wednesday.

The announcement will not include pointing fingers at any specific entities, the report added, with no specific timing for the possible announcement given.

The process is said to be partially based on the working definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

According to three sources cited by the newspaper, the process is in the pipeline, but Pompeo could still change his mind and decide against the announcement.

Previously, the newspaper reported that the Secretary of State was looking to designate a number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as antisemitic.

The NGOs on the target list were said to include Oxfam, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International. The designation would have cut them off from US government funds, and Washington would have urged other nations to follow suit.

The decision on unveiling the process, without any immediate action taken, comes as a compromise made in the face of the pushback against the initial plan, Politico reports.

