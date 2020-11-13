Austrian Jews Record Average of 43 Antisemitic Attacks Each Month, New Report Shows

Antisemitic attacks targeting Jews in Austria come to an average of 43 each month, according to new statistics released this week by the country’s Jewish community.

Perpetrators of violence and other abuse include far-right and far-left groups, as well as Islamists, the report from the Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien (IKG) — the group representing Jews in Austria — noted.

During the first six months of 2020, a total of 257 antisemitic incidents were recorded. The number included three physical assaults, 26 instances of destruction of property and 131 episodes of verbal abuse or harassment.

IKG Secretary-General Benjamin Nägele told local media outlets that the statistics reflected only the number of reported incidents, and that the true picture was likely more alarming.

The IKG urged the Austrian police to immediately register antisemitism as a motive for a criminal attack, and to adopt the same approach with episodes of racism and homophobia.

In a radio interview on Thursday, IKG President Oskar Deutsch stated that “people who are attacked because of their religious beliefs, their sexual orientation, or their origin should feel that they are being taken seriously and protected by all state authorities.”

Austrian politicians expressed concern over the IKG’s report.

Chancellery Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the numbers were “a call to action.”

Declared Edtstadler: “43 antisemitic incidents per month is 43 too many.”