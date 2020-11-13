Fatah Vows to Rebuild Home of Palestinian Who Stabbed Rabbi to Death

JNS.org – The Fatah movement headed by Mahmoud Abbas is promising to rebuild the home of Palestinian terrorist murderer Khalil Dweikat, who confessed to stabbing to death Rabbi Shai Ohayon—a 39-year-old father-of-four—in August in Petach Tikvah, reported Palestinian Media Watch on Wednesday.

Israel demolished his home on Nov. 2 in an effort to deter future attacks.

A post on Fatah’s official Facebook page on Nov. 2 stated, “Fatah Movement Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul: ‘There is no home that the occupation has destroyed and we have not rebuilt. We will rebuild the home of prisoner Khalil Dweikat in the village of Rujeib.’ ”

It is PA policy to reward and honor terrorists and their families, including rebuilding their homes.

Related coverage OU Works With Ritz-Carlton Manama to Facilitate Kosher Food for Residents, Tourists JNS.org - Beginning this month, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain, will become the first hotel in the kingdom to...

PMW has documented that the PA has rebuilt the house of terrorist Omar Abu Laila, who on March 17 murdered 19-year-old IDF Sgt. Gal Kaidan and 47-year-old Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father-of-12, in a terror attack at the Ariel Junction. Abu Laila was killed two days later by Israeli soldiers while resisting arrest.

He was said to have killed others as well on the orders of Abbas himself.