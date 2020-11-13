Friday, November 13th | 26 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup Raises $15 Million to Boost AI Due Diligence Platform

Will Biden Follow Obama’s Path on Iran or Forge His Own?

Post-Election: Examining Pro-Israel Records of Key Senate Races

New York Incumbent Rep. Max Rose Concedes Loss

Fatah Vows to Rebuild Home of Palestinian Who Stabbed Rabbi to Death

Federal Law Enforcement Charges Staten Island Man for Threatening Schumer, ‘Blow Up‘ FBI Building

St. Lawrence University Student Government Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

OU Works With Ritz-Carlton Manama to Facilitate Kosher Food for Residents, Tourists

Biden Wins Arizona, Flipping Battleground State, as Trump Continues to Contest Results

Saudi Will Strike Those Who Threaten Its Security, Crown Prince Warns

November 13, 2020 7:54 am
0

Iran Considering Total Lockdown in Tehran: Iranian Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People wearing masks walk on a promenade, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 23, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran, battling a third wave of the coronavirus, is considering imposing a two-week total lockdown in the capital, state media reported, as its death toll from the disease rose by 461 to 40,582 on Friday.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that Iran, the Middle East country worst hit by COVID-19, had identified 11,737 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 738,322.

Iranian media said discussions were underway among government and health officials to impose a two-week total lockdown in Tehran, which could be announced as early as Saturday.

On Tuesday, the government imposed restrictions for one month requiring all non-essential businesses to close at 6 p.m. in major cities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.