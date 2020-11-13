Jewish-Muslim Biker Gang Protects Jewish Cemetery in Copenhagen From Far-Right Attacks

A group of Jewish and Muslim bikers came together this week in the Danish capital of Copenhagen to protect a Jewish cemetery in the city from a feared far-right attack.

Members of the motorcycle club Muju and Co patrolled the Jewish section of the Vestre Kirkegård in Copenhagen on Monday night — the 82nd anniversary of the Nazi-sanctioned “Reichspogromnacht” that devastated Jewish communities in Germany and Austria with violence and arson.

When the anniversary fell in 2019, more than 80 graves in the Jewish section of the cemetery were vandalized by far-right thugs.

In an interview with The Copenhagen Post, the Muju and Co chairman — who gave his name as “Dan” — explained that the group described itself as the world’s first Jewish-Muslim biker club, with the aim of promoting “understanding, unity and interest in motorcycles among religious-ethnic minorities.”

“We try to challenge some of the prejudices that Jews and Muslims have a hard time with each other,” Dan remarked.

He added that he took enormous pride in the actions of the club’s members working to protect a Jewish cemetery in Copenhagen.

“The fact that Danish Muslims walk around and show their sympathy for a place like this, and make an effort to prevent vandalism: I think that is a fantastic thing,” Dan said.

On the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur in September, a bikers club in the German city of Munich engaged in a similar initiative, gathering in a protective line outside the city’s synagogue as services took place inside.