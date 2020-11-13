Friday, November 13th | 26 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Voices Alarm Over Iran’s Continued Violations of Nuclear Deal

Israeli Startup Raises $15 Million to Boost AI Due Diligence Platform

Will Biden Follow Obama’s Path on Iran or Forge His Own?

Post-Election: Examining Pro-Israel Records of Key Senate Races

Austrian Jews Record Average of 43 Antisemitic Attacks Each Month, New Report Shows

New York Incumbent Rep. Max Rose Concedes Loss

Iran Is Already Saying No to Joe Biden

Fatah Vows to Rebuild Home of Palestinian Who Stabbed Rabbi to Death

Federal Law Enforcement Charges Staten Island Man for Threatening Schumer, ‘Blow Up‘ FBI Building

St. Lawrence University Student Government Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

November 13, 2020 10:54 am
0

Top US Jewish Group Voices Alarm Over Iran’s Continued Violations of Nuclear Deal

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

A top American Jewish umbrella group expressed alarm on Thursday over a report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week on Iran’s nuclear program.

“We are dismayed to learn from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran currently possesses 12 times more enriched uranium than the amount permitted under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement. “This finding once again makes it painfully obvious that the extremist regime never intended to abide by the agreement, which it started violating shortly after its adoption.”

“While publicly insisting that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes, Iran continues to wreak havoc in the Middle East and around the world through its own forces and its terrorist proxies, as it has for decades,” the statement noted. “The international community must remember that Iran is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, and regularly calls for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel.'”

“Iran will stop at nothing to further its nuclear ambitions and its hegemonic goals,” the statement charged. “This latest discovery that it has once again breached its international commitments should surprise no one, as it is consistent with their longstanding abuse of international norms.”

“Before entering into any potential new negotiations with the rogue regime, the US and world leaders must carefully consider whether or not it can be trusted to negotiate in good faith,” the statement concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.