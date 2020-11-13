Top US Jewish Group Voices Alarm Over Iran’s Continued Violations of Nuclear Deal

A top American Jewish umbrella group expressed alarm on Thursday over a report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week on Iran’s nuclear program.

“We are dismayed to learn from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran currently possesses 12 times more enriched uranium than the amount permitted under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement. “This finding once again makes it painfully obvious that the extremist regime never intended to abide by the agreement, which it started violating shortly after its adoption.”

“While publicly insisting that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes, Iran continues to wreak havoc in the Middle East and around the world through its own forces and its terrorist proxies, as it has for decades,” the statement noted. “The international community must remember that Iran is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, and regularly calls for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel.'”

“Iran will stop at nothing to further its nuclear ambitions and its hegemonic goals,” the statement charged. “This latest discovery that it has once again breached its international commitments should surprise no one, as it is consistent with their longstanding abuse of international norms.”

“Before entering into any potential new negotiations with the rogue regime, the US and world leaders must carefully consider whether or not it can be trusted to negotiate in good faith,” the statement concluded.