Sunday, November 15th | 28 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Warns Gaza Terror Groups After Rocket Attack: Price of Aggression ‘Will Be Heavy, Very Heavy’

The Significance of the Al-Masri Assassination

Can Democrats Finally Repudiate ‘The Squad’?

IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire From the Gaza Strip

Argentina Increases Border Security Following Tip of Bomb Plot Against Jewish Target

Israeli Sports Video Developer Enters Partnership With Chinese Giant to Develop AI Sports Content

Report: Al-Qaeda Deputy Assassinated in Iran Was Planning Attacks Against Jews, Israelis

Swimming Santa Brings Dead Sea to Life With Tree and Cheer

Iran Pounds Rebels in Northwestern Border Area: State Media

Trump Appears to Acknowledge Biden Win, but Says US Election Was ‘Rigged’

November 15, 2020 10:43 am
0

Swimming Santa Brings Dead Sea to Life With Tree and Cheer

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organized by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel, November 15, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

At the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man dressed in red with a flowing white beard stuck a Christmas tree in the ground and went for a swim.

Santa Claus came to the Dead Sea on Sunday ahead of the Christmas season, part of a campaign by Israel’s Tourism Ministry to bring some Christmas cheer during a global pandemic that has kept Christian pilgrims away from the Holy Land.

He rode a paddle board a few hundred yards offshore to a spot where salt has piled up in a massive mushroom shape, allowing him to stand in the middle of the otherwise much deeper lake.

With pomp and circumstance he stuck a decorated Christmas tree in the salty bottom, struck a pose for cameras, and then enjoyed an effortless float in the Dead Sea’s famous, saline-rich waters.

Beyond the compelling landscape, Christianity has roots in the Dead Sea, whose surroundings are abundant with remains of ancient Christian communities.

The Christmas tree, however, had no chance of surviving in the salty waters and Santa took it with him when he returned to shore.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.