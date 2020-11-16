Monday, November 16th | 29 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In the Absence of Acquisitions, IPOs Are Swooping in to Save the Israeli Tech Scene

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to US Urges Biden to Stay Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

New Progressive Congressman Refuses to Bow to Diktats of Anti-Israel Far Left

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

Qatar FM: Normalization With Israel Undermines Palestinian Statehood Efforts

Parents of Jewish Kids Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying at Australian School ‘Disappointed’ by Official Report

European Research Council Awards €10 Million Collaborative Grant to Israeli, German Researchers

Terrorist Attacks Stark Reminder for European Jewry, Loud Alarm for General Society

November 16, 2020 9:54 am
0

Iran Registers Record Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People walk at a cemetery, where dead people and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims are buried, south of Tehran, Iran, Oct. 22, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle East’s worst-affected country.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of infected cases had reached 775,121, while total fatalities had increased to 41,979.

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared “the general mobilization of the nation and the government” to confront the third wave of the coronavirus with infections and deaths rising at an alarming rate over the past few weeks.

The government said on Sunday tighter restrictions to be imposed in Tehran and some 100 other cities and towns from Nov. 21 for two weeks will include the closure of non-essential businesses and services.

Related coverage

November 16, 2020 1:15 pm
0

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

i24 News - Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency recently published an article that claimed that Jews were responsible for a...

Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, health authorities were quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi warned on Sunday that deaths could reach 1,000 a day in the capital in the coming weeks.

Authorities have called on Iranians to respect health protocols requiring social distancing and mask-wearing, warning that “we will have a very difficult months ahead.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.