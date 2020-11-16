Monday, November 16th | 29 Heshvan 5781

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

November 16, 2020 1:06 pm
0

avatar by i24 News

CNN anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour. Photo: Screenshot.

i24 News – Israeli authorities demanded an apology from CNN after one of the channel’s leading hosts drew a comparison between the Trump administration and the Nazi regime in Germany.

The comparison was made on November 13 by Christiane Amanpour, CNN‘s Chief International Anchor and host of its international interviews show.

When speaking of Kristallnacht, a massive anti-Jewish pogrom in Nazi Germany — the 82nd anniversary of which has just been commemorated — she said the Nazis waged an attack on “fact, knowledge, history and proof” as they burned books.

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by [US President] Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal,” she declared.

Reports in Israeli media suggest the comparison was not lost on the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs ministries as they came out with statements demanding an apology from the news outlet.

“I call for the immediate and public apology of Christiane Amanpour for the unacceptable comparison she made in her internationally televised program last week,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch was cited as saying in a letter by Arutz Sheva.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry reportedly stated that the comparison was highly inappropriate and untruthful.

