Monday, November 16th | 1 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel in Talks With Russia for Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Israeli Embassy in India Hosts Virtual Diwali Celebration

University of Illinois Announces Steps to Address ‘Alarming’ Rise in Antisemitism on Campus

In the Absence of Acquisitions, IPOs Are Swooping in to Save the Israeli Tech Scene

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to US Urges Biden to Stay Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

New Progressive Congressman Refuses to Bow to Diktats of Anti-Israel Far Left

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

Qatar FM: Normalization With Israel Undermines Palestinian Statehood Efforts

November 16, 2020 3:38 pm
0

Israel in Talks With Russia for Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A nurse prepares Russia’s ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage, at a clinic in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva.

Israel cast a wider net on Monday in its quest to secure a vaccine for COVID-19, approaching Russia to discuss buying its Sputnik V vaccine.

“About an hour ago I spoke with Russian President Vladmir Putin regarding the possibility of purchasing an option on the vaccine Sputnik-V,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters. “We will discuss this in the coming days.”

Israel was early to sign with Moderna for its potential vaccine, reaching an agreement in June. Last week, it signed another deal with Pfizer. Both companies have reported encouraging trial results.

Israel is also developing its own vaccine that, if successful, could be market-ready by the end of the summer.

“My goal is to bring as many vaccines from as many sources to as many citizens, as quickly as possible,” Netanyahu said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.