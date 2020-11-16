Monday, November 16th | 1 Kislev 5781

November 16, 2020 3:14 pm
0

Israeli Embassy in India Hosts Virtual Diwali Celebration

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A performance by Liora Itzhak (center) as featured in the Diwali virtual celebration hosted by Israel’s Embassy in India. Photo: Screenshot.

The Israeli Embassy in India hosted last week a virtual celebration in honor of Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights.

The hour-long event streamed live via Zoom on the embassy’s official Facebook page on Nov. 12. It included a performance by Israeli-Indian singer Liora Itzhak and award-winning Indian singer Lucky Ali.

The broadcast began with a message from Rony Yedida Clein, deputy ambassador of Israel to India, followed by Itzhak giving a virtual tour of a food market in the city of Ramla, located in central Israel.

During her guided tour, Itzhak drew comparisons between the types of fruits and vegetables found in Israel and India, showcased food stands and grocery stores that sold Indian spices and visited a synagogue of Indian Jewish immigrants in Israel.

Ali later talked about how he fell in love with Israel during his visit to the country in 2017.

The Diwali celebration concluded with Itzhak meeting Indian restaurateur and Ambassador of Indian Food in Israel Rina Pushkarna at her Tel Aviv restaurant Tandoori.

