Monday, November 16th | 29 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In the Absence of Acquisitions, IPOs Are Swooping in to Save the Israeli Tech Scene

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

New Progressive Congressman Refuses to Bow to Diktats of Anti-Israel Far Left

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

Qatar FM: Normalization With Israel Undermines Palestinian Statehood Efforts

Parents of Jewish Kids Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying at Australian School ‘Disappointed’ by Official Report

European Research Council Awards €10 Million Collaborative Grant to Israeli, German Researchers

Terrorist Attacks Stark Reminder for European Jewry, Loud Alarm for General Society

A Jewish Guide to Biden’s Possible Picks for His Administration

November 16, 2020 1:08 pm
0

New Progressive Congressman Refuses to Bow to Diktats of Anti-Israel Far Left

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ritchie Torres. Photo: Reuters / Brendan McDermid.

“The progressive position is to promote a Jewish state and a Palestinian state, not to end the existence of Israel as a Jewish state,” newly-elected New York Congressman Ritchie Torres told Bloomberg View columnist Eli Lake in remarks published on Monday.

A gay man who is part Black and part Latino, Torres won in a district located adjacent to that represented by far-left firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and did so without submitting to the diktats of anti-Israel forces within the progressive movement.

Mark Mellman — president and CEO of the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) — commented, “This guy is going to be a superstar.”

Torres first encountered Israel on a trip in 2015, and pro-BDS groups attacked him then as engaging in “pinkwashing” — i.e. using his identity as a gay man to obfuscate and excuse alleged Israeli malfeasances.

“I was blindsided by the reaction,” Torres told Bloomberg, but he found his trip enlightening, meeting LGBT Israelis, as well as others traumatized by rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Torres has refused to submit to far-left litmus tests on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting, “I am living proof that you can win a fiercely contested primary without catering to the extremes.”

“You can run as a fighter and a problem solver without taking an ideological blood oath or subjecting yourself to a purity test,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.