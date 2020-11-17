CNN’s Amanpour Apologizes for Kristallnacht, Trump Comparison

i24 News – CNN‘s veteran anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour apologized during her Monday show for comments equating the events of Kristallnacht with US President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Her exposition caused a storm of controversy, including a demand from the State of Israel for a retraction.

“I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do. It is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust. I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth,” Amanpour explained.

“I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts. Hitler and his evil stand alone, of course, in history,” she added. “I regret any pain my statement may have caused.”

In the opening segment of her regular daily affairs program on Thursday, Amanpour spoke of the anniversary of Kristallnacht and how the Nazis upended human civilization, which led to genocide.

While showing footage of the events from that November 8/9, 1938 night, she maintained, “and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth.”

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal,” she declared.

Israeli officials and Jewish groups denounced the comparison and called for an immediate apology. However, some commentators and analysts noted that at no point in her apology did Amanpour mention the words “Jews” — the people against whom the 1938 pogrom was committed.