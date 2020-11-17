Tuesday, November 17th | 1 Kislev 5781

November 17, 2020 11:44 am
IDF Exposes, Neutralizes Explosives in Southern Golan Heights

Israeli Combat Engineering Corps of the Central Command during a military training at the Golan Heights, northern Israel, September 4, 2008. Photo: IDF Spokesperson/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces troops on Tuesday discovered improvised explosive devices in the southern Golan Heights near the Syrian border, the military announced.

The bombs were exposed and neutralized during surveillance operations to locate explosives in the demilitarized zone where an IDF field clinic treated Syrian civilians wounded during their country’s seven-year civil war. The clinic, called Mazor Ladach (“relief for the suffering”), was launched in 2013 as part of the IDF’s “Operation Good Neighbor,” and shut down in August 2018.

The IDF is currently investigating the possibility that Iran’s proxy terrorist organization, Hezbollah—which has infrastructure in the Syrian Golan and enjoys the protection of the Syrian military—played a role in placing the explosives, Ynet reported.

In August, the IDF thwarted an attempt by terrorists to plant bombs in the same area.

“Special forces carrying out an ambush near a military post in the southern Golan Heights identified a squad of several terrorists planting explosives near the border fence. An IDF force and IDF aircraft fired on the four-man squad simultaneously, hitting them,” the Israeli military revealed at the time.

Then, as now, it stated that it “considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory and will not allow any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

