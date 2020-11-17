Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Resuming Cooperation With Israel, Official Says

Israel’s UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Take ‘Immediate Action’ Against Hezbollah Buildup in South Lebanon

Israel’s Defense Minister Points Finger at Syrian Regime After Explosives Found on Border in Golan Heights

Corbyn to Be Readmitted to UK Labour Party After Suspension Over Antisemitism Report Response

Israeli President, UAE Crown Prince Exchange Invitations for Visits

Israeli PM Netanyahu Said to Have ‘Warm’ Phone Call With US President-Elect Biden

Canadian Jews Urge PM Trudeau to Resume Past Policy of Opposing Raft of Anti-Israel UN Resolutions

Incoming Rep. Cawthorn Says He’s Tried to Convert Jews, Muslims to Christianity

New York’s Nicole Malliotakis Seeks to Be a Conservative Counterweight to ‘The Squad’

Israeli-Americans Reflect on US Presidential Election and Impact on Their Home Country

November 17, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Israel’s UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Take ‘Immediate Action’ Against Hezbollah Buildup in South Lebanon

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A map of southern Lebanon distributed by Israel’s UN Mission, Nov. 17, 2020.

Israel’s UN envoy urged the Security Council on Tuesday to take “immediate action” against Iran-backed Hezbollah’s “military buildup and ongoing activities in southern Lebanon.”

In an official letter to the 15-member body, Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote, “Hezbollah uses human shields to protect its arsenal of more than 130,000 rockets and military infrastructure. It systematically deprives UNIFIL of its ability to discharge its mandate by restricting the organization’s freedom of movement in an effort to hide its activity.”

“The Security Council must immediately declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and prevent it from receiving any direct or indirect assistance,” he went on to say.

The letter was sent in the wake of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submission of a quarterly report on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which brought the Second Lebanon War to an end in 2006.

The report noted that Hezbollah’s military buildup violated Resolution 1701 and called on Lebanon’s government to ensure the disarmament of all armed groups in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.