Poll Finds Low Support for Israel Among Bahrainis, Despite High Parallel Israeli Support for Them

JNS.org – In a study released last week by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung’s Israel office, multi-country public opinion polls towards the Israel-UAE-Bahrain peace accords showed that Israelis like Emiratis and Bahrainis much more than Emiratis and Bahrainis like Israelis.

While some 49 percent of Israelis voted Bahrain as favorable (and 32 percent found Israel unfavorable), only 31 percent of Bahrainis voted Israel as favorable (and 48 percent voted Israel as unfavorable).

Similarly, while 67 percent of Israelis voted the United Arab Emirates as favorable (and 25 percent voted the UAE as unfavorable), only 46 percent of Emirates voted Israel as favorable (and 43 percent voted Israel as unfavorable).

The study measured attitudes of citizens in Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, the United States and Germany. Other countries that voted Israel as more unfavorable than favorable included Morocco (70 voted Israel as unfavorable, compared to 16 percent favorable), Saudi Arabia (65 percent unfavorable and 23 percent favorable) Qatar (59 percent unfavorable and 28 percent favorable), the Palestinian Authority (56 percent unfavorable and 33 percent favorable) and Germany (49 percent and 26 percent favorable).

The survey also found that while 86 percent of Israelis support the Abraham Accords—brokered by the United States and signed at the White House on Sept. 15 to normalize relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain—there was far less support among all other countries.

“While Israelis are euphoric in the great achievement, we didn’t know what the citizens think of each other and the peace agreement,” said Global Research’s Mitchell Barak. Where it was “almost impossible” to do public opinion polls a few years ago without widespread access to telephone and Internet that politicians could “exploit for political gains, now we are hearing differently from the people,” explained Barak. “We determined that the picture is maybe not as rosy as our governments tell us—a significant finding that creates a greater understanding of what is going on.”

“Based on the public opinions of the agreement,” he told JNS, “Israelis were excited and greeted it favorably, but Bahrainis [especially] were not so interested.”