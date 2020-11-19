Mother of Terrorist Serving Two Life Sentences in Israel Calls Son a ‘Hero’

JNS.org – The mother of Palestinian terrorist Sa’id Musa Shtayyeh, who received two life sentences plus 15 years for his role in the murder of two Israelis, said during a recent TV interview that her son and others like him were “heroes.”

Shtayyeh is a Fatah member who provided arms to the terrorists who murdered Mordechai and Shlomo Odesser on July 30, 2002, in the West Bank.

The mother, who appeared on the Oct. 15 episode of “Giants of Endurance,” a show airing on official Palestinian Authority TV, said, “We nursed [all of] you with the milk of heroism, pride and sacrifice. You are heroes, be proud!,” according to a report from Israel-based NGO Palestinian Media Watch.

Such statements from the parents of terrorists, be they imprisoned or “martyrs,” are not unusual, and PMW has documented many examples, according to the report.

The PA itself, led by Mahmoud Abbas, supports such incitement, granting imprisoned terrorists monthly salaries. Shtayyeh has since his arrest in August 2002 received NIS 820,600 ($243,613) from the PA, according to PMW.