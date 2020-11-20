Friday, November 20th | 4 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Polish Embassy in London Criticized Over Campaign to Rehabilitate Antisemitic Politician

German Synagogue Attacked by Neo-Nazi Gunman Was Poorly Protected by Authorities, Expert Tells Trial

Israeli UN Envoy Erdan Talks Cooperation in Fight Against Antisemitism With NBA Player Kanter

Apple TV+ to Premiere Its Second Israeli Series, ‘Losing Alice,’ in January

California High School Outrages Jewish Community Once Again With Latest Antisemitism Scandal

Israel Nears Deal for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Analysis: Eytan Stibbe Will Blast Off Toward a New Future of Spaceflight

Emmanuel Macron’s Napoleon Moment

Experts Fear US Troop Removal From Afghanistan and Iraq Could Further Embolden Iran

The Al-Masri Assassination: Another Iranian Intelligence Failure

November 20, 2020 9:56 am
0

SJP at Northeastern University Promotes US-Designated Terrorist Group

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Northeastern University. Photo: Wiki Commons.

JNS.org – The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Northeastern University in Boston has promoted via social media the US-designated terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a graphic titled “Reading is for radicals” is the text: “SJP will be reading through different strategies and theory of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This is a welcoming and accountable space where we can learn and grow with one another.”

Pro-Israel groups working on campus reacted to the post, saying it is “highly concerning” and glorifies violence.

“The PFLP is a designated terrorist organization responsible for the mass murder of civilians from Israel, America and beyond,” StandWithUs Co-Founder and CEO Roz Rothstein told JNS. “It is telling that SJP would promote an event to ‘read through’ the PFLP’s ‘strategies and theory,’ using imagery that glorifies gun violence. Northeastern University should unequivocally condemn SJP and this event.”

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Northeastern University in Boston has promoted the US-designated terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Photo: Courtesy.

Hali Spiegel, CAMERA’s director of campus programming and strategic relationships, told JNS, “PFLP terrorists have killed and injured hundreds of civilians in terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings. To cite just one example, the group sent a Palestinian teenager to blow up himself and others in Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market in 2004. SJP’s glorification of such an organization and its propaganda is nothing less than an affront to Israeli students on campus.”

AMCHA Initiative Co-Founder and Director Tammi Rossman-Benjamin told JNS that the Northeastern SJP post “openly endorses armed violence and invites students to ‘learn and grow’ by reading about the ‘strategies and theories’ of a designated terrorist organization that has murdered hundreds of Jews.” It is a call, she said, that “is unusual; in fact, it may be unprecedented, and it is highly concerning.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.