Saturday, November 21st | 5 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

CDC Reports 253,600 Deaths From Coronavirus

Turkey Extends Seismic Survey Work in Disputed Mediterranean Area to November 29

Luminar to Supply Lidar Sensors for Mobileye’s Self-Driving Fleet

COVID Deals Blow to Saudi Arabia’s G20 Summit Ambitions

Polish Embassy in London Criticized Over Campaign to Rehabilitate Antisemitic Politician

German Synagogue Attacked by Neo-Nazi Gunman Was Poorly Protected by Authorities, Expert Tells Trial

Israeli UN Envoy Erdan Talks Cooperation in Fight Against Antisemitism With NBA Player Kanter

Apple TV+ to Premiere Its Second Israeli Series, ‘Losing Alice,’ in January

California High School Outrages Jewish Community Once Again With Latest Antisemitism Scandal

Israel Nears Deal for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

November 21, 2020 3:20 pm
0

CDC Reports 253,600 Deaths From Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: Patient drips are seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, US, November 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 11,843,490 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 192,673 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,885 to 253,600.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.