Saturday, November 21st | 5 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Welcomes End to Convicted US Spy Pollard’s Travel Ban

CDC Reports 253,600 Deaths From Coronavirus

Turkey Extends Seismic Survey Work in Disputed Mediterranean Area to November 29

Luminar to Supply Lidar Sensors for Mobileye’s Self-Driving Fleet

COVID Deals Blow to Saudi Arabia’s G20 Summit Ambitions

Polish Embassy in London Criticized Over Campaign to Rehabilitate Antisemitic Politician

German Synagogue Attacked by Neo-Nazi Gunman Was Poorly Protected by Authorities, Expert Tells Trial

Israeli UN Envoy Erdan Talks Cooperation in Fight Against Antisemitism With NBA Player Kanter

Apple TV+ to Premiere Its Second Israeli Series, ‘Losing Alice,’ in January

California High School Outrages Jewish Community Once Again With Latest Antisemitism Scandal

November 21, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Israel Welcomes End to Convicted US Spy Pollard’s Travel Ban

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Pollard, a former US Navy intelligence officer convicted of spying for Israel, exits following a hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City, US, May 17, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Israeli leaders on Saturday welcomed the US decision to end parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, a former US Navy intelligence officer who served 30 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel.

The US Justice Department’s parole commission decided on Friday to allow a travel ban on Pollard to expire. The move was seen by some as a parting gift from the Trump administration to its ally Israel.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the lifting of the restrictions on Jonathan Pollard,” a statement from the Israeli leader’s office said.

“The Prime Minister thanked Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer for responsibly and sensitively leading the contacts with the administration. The Prime Minister hopes to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon,” the statement said.

Related coverage

November 21, 2020 11:02 am
0

Luminar to Supply Lidar Sensors for Mobileye’s Self-Driving Fleet

Luminar Technologies, the self-driving sensor startup that is about to go public, said on Friday that it will supply laser-based...

Pollard pleaded guilty in 1986 to conspiracy to commit espionage in connection with providing Israeli contacts with hundreds of classified documents he had obtained as a naval intelligence specialist in exchange for thousands of dollars.

He was sentenced in 1987 to life in prison. After serving 30 years, which included time in custody following his 1985 arrest, he was released on parole in 2015 under terms which dictated he remain in the US for five years.

Pollard, 66, has sought to move to Israel, which granted him citizenship while in prison and had long pushed for his release. The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades.

Netanyahu’s statement was echoed by other Israeli ministers and by President Ruvi Rivlin.

“Over the years we have shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain, and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release. Now we will be able to welcome him and his family home,” Rivlin said on Twitter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.