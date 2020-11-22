Sunday, November 22nd | 6 Kislev 5781

November 22, 2020 10:23 am
Despite Uptick in COVID-19, White House to Host Annual Hanukkah Party

avatar by JNS.org

A journalist reports before dawn, at the White House, in Washington, DC, Oct. 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

JNS.org – Despite a significant rise in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has reached some of its highest numbers in America to date this month, the White House will host its annual Hanukkah party on Dec. 9 at 3 pm, according to an official invitation.

The scheduled date is one day before the eight-day “Festival of Lights” begins on the evening of Dec. 10. The holiday runs through the evening of Friday, Dec. 18.

Whether the festivities at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will be indoors or outdoors remains to be seen. Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, whose office organizes the party, did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House has come under fire for hosting indoor events, after which a number of attendees have later been diagnosed with COVID-19.

