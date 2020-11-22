Sunday, November 22nd | 6 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Firms Set to Be Barred From Top Israeli Aerospace Company’s $5 Billion IPO

Israel to Procure, Transfer Millions of COVID-19 Vaccines to Palestinians

Israeli Military Launches Large-Scale Gaza War Exercise

China Wants to Blind the World

Conspiracy Theories and Political Insanity

Biden-Harris and the US-Israel Relationship: the Jury Is Still Out

Moderna’s Israeli Medical Exec ‘Awed’ by Vaccine Results

Israel Respects Gay Rights; the Palestinians Do Not

Israel Welcomes End to Convicted US Spy Pollard’s Travel Ban

CDC Reports 253,600 Deaths From Coronavirus

November 22, 2020 9:24 am
0

Israel to Procure, Transfer Millions of COVID-19 Vaccines to Palestinians

avatar by i24 News

Vials with stickers reading ‘COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only’ and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo, in this illustration taken on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File.

i24 News – A senior Palestinian Authority official claimed on Sunday that Israel has agreed to transfer millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ramallah in the coming months, according to Israeli daily Israel Hayom.

Some three to four million coronavirus vaccines are expected to reach Palestinian medical workers as part of a deal Israel has reached with pharmaceutical companies.

Citing a senior source in the PA Health Ministry, Israel has agreed to set aside a certain percentage of the treatment it procures from drug firms for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israel has already held talks with the world’s leading drug companies in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, reserving for itself some six million vaccine doses.

The Palestinian Authority said it will also receive coronavirus vaccine treatments from the United Nations and international aid organizations.

It warned, however, that it will still be short several million vaccines needed to inoculate the entire population, especially in Gaza.

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that it had developed a coronavirus vaccine with an efficacy rate of 95% following a massive Phase III trial testing thousands of volunteers.

Later on, its rival Moderna announced that the early results for its own vaccine against COVID-19 also indicated an effectivity rate of 94.5%.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.