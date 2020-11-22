Sunday, November 22nd | 6 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Military Launches Large-Scale Gaza War Exercise

China Wants to Blind the World

Conspiracy Theories and Political Insanity

Biden-Harris and the US-Israel Relationship: the Jury Is Still Out

Moderna’s Israeli Medical Exec ‘Awed’ by Vaccine Results

Israel Respects Gay Rights; the Palestinians Do Not

Israel Welcomes End to Convicted US Spy Pollard’s Travel Ban

CDC Reports 253,600 Deaths From Coronavirus

Turkey Extends Seismic Survey Work in Disputed Mediterranean Area to November 29

Luminar to Supply Lidar Sensors for Mobileye’s Self-Driving Fleet

November 22, 2020 9:12 am
0

Israeli Military Launches Large-Scale Gaza War Exercise

avatar by i24 News

The IDF’s new ‘Ghost Unit’ conducts an exercise. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

i24 News – The Israeli military kicked off a surprise four-day military exercise on Sunday morning, in which soldiers participated in a mock war scenario in the Gaza Strip.

The large-scale exercise comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a number of Hamas targets overnight Sunday in the coastal enclave following a Gaza rocket attack.

The IDF said, however, that the war games were planned several weeks ago and were unrelated to recent events.

Four surprise training missions have already been organized since the appointment of Aviv Kochavi as Chief of Staff in January 2019.

Previous exercises included testing the military’s ability to handle a West Bank kidnapping; a war against Hezbollah in northern Israel; countering a massive cyberattack; and responding to maritime threats from the north.

“During the exercise, the [Gaza] division’s abilities to handle a variety of events while cooperating between branches of the military will be tested,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF, units of conscripts and reservists will participate in the exercise. Residents of the south should therefore expect to see troops, vehicles, and planes operating near the border with Gaza.

Although the Jewish state is in talks with the terrorist group Hamas to reach a long-term ceasefire agreement, recent weeks have seen an upsurge in attacks from Gaza.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.