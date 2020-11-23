Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Talks Stall

JNS.org – Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and Lebanese President Michel Aoun traded barbs Sunday after the US-mediated negotiations between the two countries on their disputed maritime border stalled.

Steinitz said that the Lebanese government has “changed its mind seven times” with regard to its position on the origins of the prospective border. “Its current position contradicts not only its previous stance but also Syria’s position on the matter,” he said, warning that Lebanon’s inflexibility would spell the end of the negotiations.

Aoun later called Steinitz’s claims “baseless,” saying that “Lebanon’s position on the matter stands.”