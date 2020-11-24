Tuesday, November 24th | 8 Kislev 5781

November 24, 2020 2:08 pm
Google Planning to Link Israel, Saudi Arabia as Part of Optical-Fiber Cable Project: Report

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Google is planning to connect Israel and Saudi Arabia with optical-fiber cable as part of a larger internet infrastructure project, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the report, the link would be established as part of a major backbone line connecting Europe with India.

The 8,000-meter-long cable will run underwater, the WSJ reported, with the project’s price tag estimated at $400 million.

If completed, the network would make for the first time the two nations with no formal diplomatic ties will be linked directly as part of an internet infrastructure project.

The report comes as Google is locked with Facebook in a struggle for the internet infrastructure market amid rising global demand for Web access.

It also follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s under-the-radar visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, which saw the PM meet US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit was reportedly focused on seeking a united front against the Iranian aggression in the region.

The talks reportedly saw no breakthroughs and were denied by a Saudi minister, who said that only US and Saudi officials were present at the meeting.

