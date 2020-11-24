Tuesday, November 24th | 8 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Conspiracy-Mongering Professor at Michigan University Placed on Leave After Antisemitic Tweets

Pakistan Denies Rumors That It Will Normalize Ties With Israel

Google Planning to Link Israel, Saudi Arabia as Part of Optical-Fiber Cable Project: Report

Egyptian Celeb Faces Legal Action for Taking Photos With Israelis

German Girl Who Compared Socially-Distanced Birthday Party With Plight of Anne Frank Sparks Fear That ‘Antisemites Are Targeting Children’

New Innovative Vaccines Are Safe, Says Top Israeli Virologist

United Front Against Iran Said to Be at Center of Netanyahu-Saudi Prince Talks

Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups, Policy Experts React to Biden National Security Picks

Biden’s Foreign Policy Appointments and What They Might Mean for Israel

November 24, 2020 10:14 am
0

Russia’s Lavrov, Iran’s Zarif Discuss Syria, Karabakh, Nuclear Deal in Phone Call

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two men also discussed Moscow and Tehran’s commitment to ensuring the prompt return of all participants to fully observing obligations laid out in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will take the United States back into the 2015 deal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.