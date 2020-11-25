Hamas Threatens Israel: Send More Ventilators or You’ll Get Bombed

Wednesday, November 25th | 9 Kislev 5781

November 25, 2020 6:31 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A Palestinian health worker wearing protective clothing is seen outside a hospital, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Hamas sources told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that the terror group sent a message to Israel via Egypt that “things might get out of control as a result of the great pressure on the Strip,” and that the rocket that was launched on Saturday night at Ashkelon was a warning shot.

Hamas is demanding more ventilators for Gaza, which has been hit badly by COVID-19 in recent weeks. Gaza has only 100 beds equipped with ventilators, and they are now at 70% capacity.

Israel agreed this week to send 15 more ventilators, and the Palestinian Authority has shown little interest in sending any to Gaza. Israel doesn’t block any international medical aid from reaching the Strip.

Hamas is not directly threatening to fire rockets at Israel, but it is saying that if things get worse, they won’t be able to stop others from shooting rockets at Israel. This is a typical Hamas attempt to avoid responsibility (and Israeli retaliation) for rocket fire.

In April, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, similarly threatened Israel by saying if Gaza doesn’t get enough respirators, “we will take them by force from Israel and stop the breathing of six million Israelis.”

Israel has over eight million citizens, roughly six million of whom are Jewish, so it was just another threat of genocide by Hamas that the world ignored.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

