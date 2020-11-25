Ohio Jewish Couple Targeted by Antisemitic Neighbor Angered by Election Result

A Jewish couple in Columbus, Ohio, were subjected to repeated antisemitic abuse by a neighbor enraged over the outcome of the US presidential election, local news outlets reported on Tuesday.

Nick and Tiffany Kinney moved from California to the city’s Olde Towne East neighborhood last year.

On Nov. 7 — as media projections of a victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden multiplied — they were confronted by their neighbor, who unleashed a shower of antisemitic invective.

“He’s tired of us liberals,” Nick Kinney recalled. “Horrible things about Hitler, ‘It’s no wonder Hitler burned our people’ — he knows we are Jewish.”

Related coverage Veteran Jewish Human Rights Advocate Irwin Cotler Named as Canadian Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism The Canadian government announced on Tuesday that it was creating a special envoy to combat antisemitism and commemorate the Holocaust,...

The comments from the neighbor — who has not been named as no charges have so far been filed against him — only got worse over the following days, Tiffany Kinney said.

“I’ll put a bullet through your head like Hitler,” she recalled him saying. “Real disappointing and painful, the way this man must feel about Jews.”

The couple told their local Fox News affiliate that shortly after the verbal insults, they believe the neighbor threw rocks through their patio door and windows, shattering the glass. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“It literally exploded, we are still finding shards of glass,” Nick Kinney said.

On another occasion, “he spat on us, he spat on me,” he added. “Threw antisemitic speech at my father, threatened to shoot my father.”

The Kinneys said they had an amicable relationship with their neighbor prior to the election, even helping him scan documents for his business on one occasion.

“You can’t treat people like this. It is not OK,” Tiffany Kinney said.