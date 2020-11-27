Friday, November 27th | 11 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter the Jews’ Attacks Rabbi in Central Vienna as Onlookers Stand By

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom ‘Seething With Hate’

Freed British-Australian Academic Was Detained in Iran Due to Israeli Partner: Media

Iranian Envoy Faces Trial Over Foiled Bomb Plot Targeting Trump Lawyer Giuliani

Trump Says He Will Leave the White House If Electoral College Votes for Biden

‘Eytan Stibbe is Leading the Next Wave of Private Astronauts,’ Says Head of Ramon Foundation

Cybersecurity Company Reveals the ‘Advanced Persistent Threats’ of 2021

British Archaeologist Finds ‘Likely’ Birthplace of Jesus Beneath Modern-Day Convent in Nazareth

November 27, 2020 12:31 pm
0

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

(Illustrative) A Nazi flag discovered flying on a light tower in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 17, 2020. Photo: Anti-Defamation Commission.

A Jewish man in the Australian city of Melbourne was reported to be in shock on Friday night after he was showered with antisemitic abuse by a couple he encountered in the street.

The incident occurred in the Murrumbeena neighborhood. According to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) — an Australian Jewish advocacy group that monitors antisemitic incidents — the man was wearing headphones when he noticed the couple trying to get his attention. When he removed his headphones, the couple began yelling “Heil Hitler” and made Nazi salutes.

As he walked away, the victim — who was not wearing a kippah — was subjected to repeated chants of “Heil Hitler.”

The ADC expressed concern that a specific pattern of attacks was becoming apparent, noting that earlier this week, an Orthodox Jewish woman shopping at a supermarket was told by a white man to “f–k off, Jew.”

“We are going down a path whereby anyone who may be perceived as being Jewish will not feel safe walking our streets for fear of being targeted and singled out for abuse,” ADC chair Dvir Abramovich said in a statement. “We cannot allow an open season on Jews to become the new normal, and this terrifying and despicable attack, which could have turned violent, occurred amid a dangerous tide of escalating anti-Semitism in Melbourne and a disturbing rash of similar incidents. Enough is enough.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.