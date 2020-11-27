Friday, November 27th | 11 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter the Jews’ Attacks Rabbi in Central Vienna as Onlookers Stand By

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom ‘Seething With Hate’

Freed British-Australian Academic Was Detained in Iran Due to Israeli Partner: Media

Iranian Envoy Faces Trial Over Foiled Bomb Plot Targeting Trump Lawyer Giuliani

Trump Says He Will Leave the White House If Electoral College Votes for Biden

‘Eytan Stibbe is Leading the Next Wave of Private Astronauts,’ Says Head of Ramon Foundation

Cybersecurity Company Reveals the ‘Advanced Persistent Threats’ of 2021

British Archaeologist Finds ‘Likely’ Birthplace of Jesus Beneath Modern-Day Convent in Nazareth

November 27, 2020 12:37 pm
0

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

An Iranian nuclear scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret atomic weapons program was assassinated near Tehran on Friday, Iranian state media reported.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, Iranian media reported.

Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile foes of Iran’s clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb program halted in 2003. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponize nuclear energy.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving (Fakhrizadeh), and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” Iran’s armed forces said in a statement carried by state media.

Related coverage

November 26, 2020 2:48 pm
0

Turkish Court Sentences 2016 Coup Leaders to Life in Jail

A Turkish court sentenced leaders of a 2016 attempted coup to life in jail on Thursday, convicting hundreds of army...

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said earlier that “terrorists blew up another car” before firing on a vehicle carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards in an ambush outside the capital.

Fakhrizadeh is thought to have headed what the UN nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a coordinated nuclear weapons program in Iran, shelved in 2003.

He has the rare distinction of being the only Iranian scientist named in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2015 “final assessment” of open questions about Iran’s nuclear program and whether it was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.