November 29, 2020 7:48 pm
21-Year-Old Israeli Gymnast Linoy Ashram Wins European Championships Gold Medal

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram. Photo: Ayelet Zussman/Wikimedia.

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Kiev, Ukraine on Sunday.

Ashram, 21, tied with Bellorussian gymnast Alina Harnasko, with both having a combined score of 100.900, but the gold was given to Ashram after technical deductions and receiving a higher score in one event.

Nicole Zelikman, 19, another Israeli gymnast, appeared to be in the running for a bronze medal, but ultimately finished fifth.

Ashram was the all-around silver medalist in 2018 and has twice been the all-around bronze medalist. She was a gold medalist in two events at the 2019 European Championships. She is considered a top contender for an Olympic medal in 2021.

“I’ve been waiting for this competition for a long time,” said Ashram after her win, “because what is an athlete without competition? This championship was at a very high level.”

“I received huge support from everyone during the days of the coronavirus, when I couldn’t compete,” she added. “I have a big family of sponsors and organizations that help me beyond the nuclear family that helps me.”

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper said, “Linoy Ashram again proved her extraordinary abilities and her special spirit.”

