Sunday, November 29th | 13 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Concerned Over Iran Situation, Awaiting Full Facts on Scientist Killing

Now Is the Time for Global Business Leaders to Capitalize on New Developments, UAE Minister Tells Israeli Delegation to Dubai

Netanyahu Reportedly Flew to Saudi Arabia to Close Peace Deal With Crown Prince

Iranian Pundit Calls for Attack on Haifa After Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist

Who Was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the ‘Mysterious’ Nuclear Scientist Killed Outside of Tehran?

The Prospective Return of Global Appeasement

Donald Trump’s Gifts to Israel

The Audacity of Belgium

Israel’s Left Is Dying Because It Lacks Vision

Obama’s Revisionist ‘Promised Land’

November 29, 2020 12:47 pm
0

UK Concerned Over Iran Situation, Awaiting Full Facts on Scientist Killing

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran, November 29, 2020. Photo: Massoud Nozari/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region after the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

“We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region; we do want to see de-escalation of tensions,” Raab told Sky News, after Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.

“We’re still waiting to see the full facts to address the full facts of what’s happened in Iran, but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.