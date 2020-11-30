Philippines Honored for Aiding Jews in Holocaust and Support for Creation of Israel

The Confederation of General Zionists (CGZ) — a faction of the World Zionist Congress (WZC) — gave a special certificate to the first secretary and consul of the Philippines Embassy in Israel, Reichel Quinones, on Sunday in honor of the republic’s aid to Jews during the Holocaust and its support for the creation of the State of Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The certificate, awarded in a ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, noted the republic’s vote in favor of UN General Assembly Resolution 181 on November 29, 1947, and the Open Doors policy of the late former Philippines President Manuel Quezon.

Quezon offered a safe haven to Jews seeking refuge from Nazi persecution and his Open Doors policy saved over 1,300 Jews, according to a CGZ press release, cited by The Jerusalem Post.

Resolution 181 called for the partition of British Mandatory Palestine into Jewish and Arab states. The Philippines was the only Asian country to support the resolution, which helped pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.

THANK U PHILIPPINES@DBYaari and @DovLipman of @UZionists presented a certificate to the Philippine Embassy today, in gratitude for the Philippines saving 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust and for being the only Asian country to vote for the UN partition plan on November 29, 1947. pic.twitter.com/g381qEwx6D — United Zionists (@UZionists) November 29, 2020

“The Jewish people have a long memory and President Quezon deserves to be remembered for his brave act of kindness during such a dark period of Jewish history,” stated CGZ Vice Chairman David Yaari. “As leaders of the General Zionist faction of the World Zionist Organization, we deeply appreciate the consideration of the Philippines to vote in favor of Resolution 181 (the partition plan) on November 29, 1947.”

Former Knesset member and CGZ Secretary-General Dov Lipman said, “In a world filled with enemies of Israel and the Jewish people we cannot take it for granted when a country saves Jews and supports Israel.”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Philippine government and people, and today was just the beginning of showing our appreciation,” he added.