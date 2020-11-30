Report: Two Lightly Injured in Stoning South of Jerusalem

JNS.org – Two Israelis suffered light injuries on Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a stone south of Jerusalem near the village of al-Aroub, in the Gush Etzion area.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were treated at the scene, Arutz Sheva reported.

Israeli soldiers raided al-Aroub last year, arresting five men who were later charged with throwing stones and firebombs at vehicles traveling along nearby Highway 60, which is used by both Jews and Arabs.