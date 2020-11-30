Monday, November 30th | 14 Kislev 5781

November 30, 2020 1:08 pm
'The Forgotten Refugees': Annual Event Draws Attention to Plight of Jews Expelled From Arab Countries and Iran

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Yemenite Jews walking through a desert, near Aden, before being airlifted to Israel, November 1949. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Jewish groups around the world marked on Monday the Day of Commemoration for Jewish Refugees From Arab Countries and Iran.

The annual event is meant to draw attention to the plight of the nearly nearly-one million Jews who were expelled from their homes in the Middle East and North Africa around the time of the establishment of the State of Israel seven decades ago.

In a Twitter threat, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) called these Jews “the forgotten refugees.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “Never again can we allow the world to turn its back on Jews in danger.”

B’nai B’rith International tweeted, “On Jewish Refugee Day, we remember the 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Middle East countries after more than 2,000 years. The world must recognize their rights and legacy.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted:

Another official Twitter account run by the Foreign Ministry said, “850,000 Jews called Arab lands & Iran home for centuries. That all changed when #Israel become a state in 1948. In the years that followed, Jews were forced to flee en mass, fearing for their lives.”

Ex-Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon tweeted, “Today we remember the forgotten Jewish #refugees. Over 850,000 Jews fled the Arab world from persecution, antisemitism & forced expulsion. From #Iraq #Iran #Egypt #Yemen & more. My father was one of them. They came to #Israel destitute. We honor their plight & successful integration.”

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh tweeted, “#JewishRefugeesDay serves as memory & reminder to recognize the 850,000+ Jewish refugees ethnically cleansed from Arab Lands & Iran, destroying lives & communities. We must acknowledge & empower these voices, identifying the opportunity to transform trauma into a bridge to peace.”

