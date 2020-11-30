‘The Forgotten Refugees’: Annual Event Draws Attention to Plight of Jews Expelled From Arab Countries and Iran

Jewish groups around the world marked on Monday the Day of Commemoration for Jewish Refugees From Arab Countries and Iran.

The annual event is meant to draw attention to the plight of the nearly nearly-one million Jews who were expelled from their homes in the Middle East and North Africa around the time of the establishment of the State of Israel seven decades ago.

In a Twitter threat, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) called these Jews “the forgotten refugees.”

The day after the UN announced the partition of British Mandatory Palestine into two states, #Jewish communities across the Middle East and North African began facing increasing persecution. 850,000 Jewish refugees were forced to flee. November 30th commemorates their plight. pic.twitter.com/Vhaj446VG0 — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) November 30, 2020

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “Never again can we allow the world to turn its back on Jews in danger.”

Today we remember the 850,000 Jewish refugees driven out of Arab countries and Iran. Communities dating back centuries, even millennia, disappeared in a matter of years. Never again can we allow the world to turn its back on Jews in danger. pic.twitter.com/vtYIPT6zGi — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 30, 2020

B’nai B’rith International tweeted, “On Jewish Refugee Day, we remember the 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Middle East countries after more than 2,000 years. The world must recognize their rights and legacy.”

On Jewish Refugee Day, we remember the 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Middle East countries after more than 2,000 years. The world must recognize their rights and legacy. #JewishRefugeeDay #MiddleEast pic.twitter.com/h3NqbpRr5b — B’nai B’rith Int’l (@BnaiBrith) November 30, 2020

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted:

Today marks the Day of Commemoration for Jewish Refugees from Arab Countries and Iran. Dozens of Jewish communities, more than 800,000 men, women & infants were forced to abandon their homes. Today we remember and tell their stories in Israeli missions around the world. pic.twitter.com/6zHYJvgAbO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 30, 2020

Another official Twitter account run by the Foreign Ministry said, “850,000 Jews called Arab lands & Iran home for centuries. That all changed when #Israel become a state in 1948. In the years that followed, Jews were forced to flee en mass, fearing for their lives.”

850,000 Jews called Arab lands & Iran home for centuries. That all changed when #Israel become a state in 1948. In the years that followed, Jews were forced to flee en mass, fearing for their lives. Linda Menuhin was one of these refugees. Today she’s sharing her story. pic.twitter.com/bdvSYbAoVI — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 30, 2020

Ex-Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon tweeted, “Today we remember the forgotten Jewish #refugees. Over 850,000 Jews fled the Arab world from persecution, antisemitism & forced expulsion. From #Iraq #Iran #Egypt #Yemen & more. My father was one of them. They came to #Israel destitute. We honor their plight & successful integration.”

Today we remember the forgotten Jewish #refugees.Over 850,000 Jews fled the Arab world from persecution, antisemitism & forced expulsion.From #Iraq #Iran #Egypt #Yemen & more. My father was one of them.They came to #Israel destitute. We honor their plight & successful integration pic.twitter.com/hswEFjnypB — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 30, 2020

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh tweeted, “#JewishRefugeesDay serves as memory & reminder to recognize the 850,000+ Jewish refugees ethnically cleansed from Arab Lands & Iran, destroying lives & communities. We must acknowledge & empower these voices, identifying the opportunity to transform trauma into a bridge to peace.”