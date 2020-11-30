‘We Are Ready to Help’: Israel Sending Humanitarian Aid Team to Hurricane-Devastated Honduras

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it was dispatching a humanitarian aid delegation to Honduras following two hurricanes that devastated the Central American nation earlier this month.

“We are ready to help,” the IDF tweeted.

An aid delegation of 15 Home Front Command officers (res.) will be departing to Honduras tonight to help evaluate damages from the Eta & Iota hurricanes that struck Honduras earlier this month. We are ready to help. 🇮🇱🇭🇳 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 30, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans were displaced from their homes by flooding and landslides caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

Israel has a long history of sending emergency responders to disaster zones around the world, including Latin America.

In 2017, an IDF Home Front Command team flew to Mexico and took part in search-and-rescue operations following a major earthquake there.