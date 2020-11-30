Monday, November 30th | 14 Kislev 5781

November 30, 2020 11:54 am
‘We Are Ready to Help’: Israel Sending Humanitarian Aid Team to Hurricane-Devastated Honduras

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Men walk along a street flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Hurricane Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, Nov. 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jorge Cabrera.

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it was dispatching a humanitarian aid delegation to Honduras following two hurricanes that devastated the Central American nation earlier this month.

“We are ready to help,” the IDF tweeted.

Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans were displaced from their homes by flooding and landslides caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

Israel has a long history of sending emergency responders to disaster zones around the world, including Latin America.

In 2017, an IDF Home Front Command team flew to Mexico and took part in search-and-rescue operations following a major earthquake there.

