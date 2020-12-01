Tuesday, December 1st | 15 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Beyond Horrifying’: New Jersey Cops Investigate Dead Pig Placed Outside Rabbi’s Home During Shabbat

Activists and Experts Demand German Transparency on UNRWA Support

Israel and Global Powers Compete for Access to the Eastern Mediterranean

Slovenia Labels Hezbollah in Its Entirety as Terrorist Group

Jerusalem Syndrome: Tech Leaders Gush Over City’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Archival Collection of Hannah Senesh Comes to National Library of Israel

Hamas Leader in Gaza Tests Positive for COVID-19

Israeli Advocate for Disability Rights to Serve on Expert UN Committee

Abu Dhabi Company to Bring Israeli Drinking Water Technologies to Gulf

Palestinian Authority Religious-Affairs Adviser Hails Terrorists as ‘Great Martyrs’

December 1, 2020 11:14 am
0

‘Beyond Horrifying’: New Jersey Cops Investigate Dead Pig Placed Outside Rabbi’s Home During Shabbat

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The town of Lakewood, New Jersey. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Police in New Jersey are investigating an apparent hate crime after the carcass of a dead pig was left on the doorstep of a rabbi’s home in the town of Lakewood.

The sinister incident occurred this past Saturday, as the local Jewish community was observing Shabbat. Authorities said the carcass of the pig was placed outside the rabbi’s home on Treetop Lane between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.

Lakewood police chief Greg Myer told local news outlet The Lakewood Scoop that the authorities were treating the incident as a “bias crime.”

Historically, pigs have often been used as a vehicle for Jew-baiting because religious law forbids Jews from consuming them.

Related coverage

December 1, 2020 11:11 am
0

Activists and Experts Demand German Transparency on UNRWA Support

JNS.org - The Jerusalem-based Center for Near East Policy Research held a Zoom seminar this week in order to share research...

“We will not tolerate such acts in our town,” Myer declared.

In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in New York and New Jersey described the incident as “beyond horrifying.”

The local Jewish community strongly condemned the incident.

“This cowardly and vile hate stunt is an affront to all of us in the Jewish community — and indeed to all of Lakewood’s residents,” said Rabbi Moshe Zev Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Vaad. “It is an affront to very founding principles of our great country and its antisemitic undertone should be unequivocally condemned by all.”

According to figures gathered by the ADL, the state of New Jersey registered the second-largest number of antisemitic incidents in 2019, with only New York recording more.

Of the 345 crimes targeting Jews in New Jersey, 39 took place in Lakewood, and included antisemitic graffiti, online threats, harassment and slurs.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.