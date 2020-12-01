‘Embodiment of Peace’: First Israeli Commercial Flight Lands in Dubai

The first commercial flight by an Israeli airline from Tel Aviv to Dubai took place on Tuesday — another manifestation of the normalization agreement signed by Israel and the UAE earlier this year.

Israir Flight 6H333 — an Airbus 320 carrying 170 passengers — took off from Ben-Gurion International Airport shortly before noon and landed at Dubai International Airport three hours and 18 minutes later after flying over Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

מטוס ישראייר נוחת לראשונה אי פעם בדובאי 🇦🇪🇮🇱@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/GOIolkQM1r — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) December 1, 2020

Speaking to the flight’s captain, Haggai Canaan, after the plane arrived in Dubai, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This is a historic day. You have brought peace closer. This is unbelievable — the embodiment of peace.”

“We are grateful and happy for the privilege and for all the actions that have been taken to advance this peace,” Canaan relied. “We are very moved over this event. We will have 90 flights to Dubai in December. This is a game changer not just vis-à-vis peace and the region — but for Israeli aviation.”

בשיחה עם קברניט הטיסה המסחרית הראשונה שיצאה היום מישראל לדובאי. בשורות טובות, כך נראה שלום תמורת שלום! pic.twitter.com/69e6NdbNAx — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 1, 2020

Saudi Arabia — which has yet to officially normalize ties with the Jewish state — granted approval for Israeli planes to cross its airspace only hours before Tuesday’s flight.