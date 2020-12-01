Tuesday, December 1st | 15 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The New York Times Publicizes Iranian Propaganda ‘Protests’ Without Disclosing Regime Role

‘Embodiment of Peace’: First Israeli Commercial Flight Lands in Dubai

Israel and the Palestinians: A Land for All

Israeli War of Independence Pilot Returns to Sky to Celebrate 100th Birthday

‘Beyond Horrifying’: New Jersey Cops Investigate Dead Pig Placed Outside Rabbi’s Home During Shabbat

Activists and Experts Demand German Transparency on UNRWA Support

Israel and Global Powers Compete for Access to the Eastern Mediterranean

Slovenia Labels Hezbollah in Its Entirety as Terrorist Group

Jerusalem Syndrome: Tech Leaders Gush Over City’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Archival Collection of Hannah Senesh Comes to National Library of Israel

December 1, 2020 1:54 pm
0

‘Embodiment of Peace’: First Israeli Commercial Flight Lands in Dubai

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israir Airbus 320. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The first commercial flight by an Israeli airline from Tel Aviv to Dubai took place on Tuesday — another manifestation of the normalization agreement signed by Israel and the UAE earlier this year.

Israir Flight 6H333 — an Airbus 320 carrying 170 passengers — took off from Ben-Gurion International Airport shortly before noon and landed at Dubai International Airport three hours and 18 minutes later after flying over Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the flight’s captain, Haggai Canaan, after the plane arrived in Dubai, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This is a historic day. You have brought peace closer. This is unbelievable — the embodiment of peace.”

“We are grateful and happy for the privilege and for all the actions that have been taken to advance this peace,” Canaan relied. “We are very moved over this event. We will have 90 flights to Dubai in December. This is a game changer not just vis-à-vis peace and the region — but for Israeli aviation.”

Saudi Arabia — which has yet to officially normalize ties with the Jewish state — granted approval for Israeli planes to cross its airspace only hours before Tuesday’s flight.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.