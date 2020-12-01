Israeli Advocate for Disability Rights to Serve on Expert UN Committee

JNS.org – Following an international diplomatic campaign, Odelia Fitoussi was elected on Monday to represent Israel on the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Fitoussi, 43, who was born with muscular dystrophy (SMA2), will become the first Israeli elected to serve on this prestigious committee, which is among the most sought-after UN expert committees.

The CRPD is the leading UN body responsible for formulating a global policy for the 182 signatory states to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In the election held on Monday at UN headquarters in New York City, representatives from 27 countries competed for nine slots on the committee. Israel won in the first round, receiving support from 109 countries.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said Fitoussi has brought immense pride to Israel in one of the most important issues, and that her selection had “moved him greatly.”

Related coverage Jerusalem Syndrome: Tech Leaders Gush Over City’s Entrepreneurial Spirit CTech - Jerusalem’s future as a tech center was the topic of Calcalist’s Jerusalem 2030 online conference that took place...