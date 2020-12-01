Israeli Advocate for Disability Rights to Serve on Expert UN Committee

“It represents a true triumph of the human spirit,” he said. “Israel’s extensive experience in the field of rights for people with disabilities will contribute greatly to the committee’s activities and will have a positive influence on the lives of many around the world. I am sure that Odelia will be an excellent ambassador and achieve great things.”
Over the past year, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Israel’s Mission to the United Nations has led a diplomatic effort in capitals around the world and in New York with member states to mobilize support for Fitoussi’s candidacy. She herself met with more than 100 diplomats from around the globe. Erdan discussed her candidacy in his meetings with other ambassadors and even succeeded in garnering support from representatives of some Arab countries, which usually refrain from supporting Israeli candidates in UN bodies.
“I feel privileged to be a member of the CRPD, the place where Israel was a partner in creating a new language for people with disabilities, a language of rights, of pride in who you are, in our uniqueness as people with disabilities who enrich society with all the good we have built,” said Fitoussi.
Fitoussi, a resident of Bat Yam, chose to dedicate her life to fighting for the rights of people with disabilities. She works as an art therapist with children, and has pushed for greater inclusion of teachers with disabilities in the education system and to implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Israel.