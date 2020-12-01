Slovenia Labels Hezbollah in Its Entirety as Terrorist Group

Tuesday, December 1st | 15 Kislev 5781

December 1, 2020 10:47 am
Posters of Hezbollah’s flag and the terrorist group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut. Photo: Al Aan Arabic Television via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Slovenia’s government announced on Monday that it “adopted a decision on treating the Hezbollah Group as a criminal and terrorist organization posing a threat to peace and security.”

The government noted that “Hezbollah’s activities are intertwined with organized crime and the conduct of terrorist or paramilitary activities on a global scale. Hezbollah has already been named a terrorist organization by a number of countries and organizations.”

Slovenia becomes the sixth European Union member after the Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia to recognize the Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Others who have taken similar action include Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Kosovo, Paraguay, Serbia, United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council.

“Thankfully, there is today a growing trend to shed any illusions and confront the stark reality that Hezbollah is one indivisible organization, and that organization is terrorist through and through,” said American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris. “Other European nations, we earnestly hope, not to mention the European Union itself, will soon get on board and also designate Hezbollah as a terrorist group in its entirety.”

In 2013, following a deadly Hezbollah attack in Bulgaria and another incident in Cyprus, the European Union made a decision to bifurcate the Iranian proxy. Due mostly to French opposition to designate all of Hezbollah, Brussels listed only its so-called “military” wing as a terror group, but not its “political” wing. It is an artificial distinction that Hezbollah itself rejects and, in any case, has no basis in fact.

“Permitting Hezbollah’s ‘political’ wing to operate on European soil has allowed for recruitment, fundraising and the poisonous spread of anti-Semitism, not to mention sending a European message of hesitation and indecisiveness,” added Harris.

