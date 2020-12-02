EU Council Adopts Declaration to Bolster Fight Against Antisemitism

The European Union’s main body for the coordination of its 27 member states adopted a declaration on Wednesday pledging to step up the fight against antisemitism and protect Jewish life on the continent.

As The Algemeiner first reported last week, EU leaders decided on issuing the declaration as a means of establishing “a uniform approach within the international community against any form of hostility towards Jews.”

The six-page declaration published by the Council of the European Union stated that “antisemitism, in any form, is and must remain unacceptable and all steps must be taken to counteract it, including, where necessary, through legal measures at European level.”

It underlined that “the member states of the European Union support policy initiatives at European level that aim to combat incitement to antisemitic hatred and acts of violence, as well as the dissemination of antisemitic conspiracy myths online.”

The declaration acknowledged that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was fueling particularly dangerous antisemitic conspiracy theories, particularly on social media channels.